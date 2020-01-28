Rock In Rio: the festival that has changed the world

When the sun arrived in Rio de Janeiro on April 1, 1964, a bloody new chapter of history had begun in Brazil. Over the course of the night, a US-backed military coup suddenly overthrew President João Goulart’s administration, and the following years promised to become a dystopian nightmare of riots, state-sanctioned torture, censorship, and oppression of freedom of speech.

While the young people of the 60s had found comfort in using the popular genre of samba to make protest songs to spread to the establishment, in the late 70s it was co-opted by the authorities and deprived of its potential. Now that the power of the dictatorship was declining and the youth was disillusioned when the 80s came, something new was needed …

“It all started when Queen played in Sao Paulo in ’81,” explains Nando Machado, manager of Brazilian metal legends Viper. “They played Estádio do Morumbi for more than 100,000 people, followed by both Kiss and Van Halen tours in 1983 that were broadcast on TV. It grew with the feelings of the youth who did not want to grow up with the military dictatorship; we wanted freedom of choice. “

“Things were looser in 1980 and bands were starting to come to Brazil,” says Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser.

“It was also (around) the time that Sepultura first started, so it was a very exciting time for people my age. Around ’83 I got friends at school to form a cover band. We played a science fair just to get up and talk about heavy metal – a real reason for the kids not to leave school! ”

Still largely sent to the edges and underground, something seismic was needed to push this budding rock fan out of garages and school programs into popular consciousness.

Something had arrived by the end of ’84: Rock In Rio advertised the January inaugural event in one of Brazil’s biggest TV shows, with some of the biggest names in rock and metal being dropped, including Ozzy Osbourne, AC / DC, Scorpions and Iron Girl. “I was so excited – these were the bands I listened to at the time!”, Andreas says enthusiastically.

AC / DC performance at Rock In Rio Festival (credit image: Murray / Daily Mirror / MirrorpixGetty Images)

The festival was organized in the same city where the coup had established a new regime about 21 years earlier, and the festival took place in the newly built City Of Rock, using the stage production of the first night headliners Queen.

The event was supposed to be an apotheosis for all the bands involved, attracting around 350,000 – 500,000 people every day and being broadcast throughout Brazil and around the world.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be your usual festival,” admits Scorpions singer Klaus Meine. “It was fantastic to play for 350,000 Latin American fans. It turned out to be a milestone for our career. “

The band did not disappoint either. “We came from this huge drum riser and just went straight into it; it was all about giving energy, strength and 200%. Rudolf (Schenker, Scorpions guitarist) raised his eyebrow during one of the sets and he just lay there, crying on his guitar with blood flowing over his face – it was a very dramatic moment! “

Scorpions weren’t the only band on the poster that left their mark – Iron Maiden also made his debut at the festival in Brazil, and although their first performance was not without setbacks (YouTube videos show the mostly inexplicable Bruce Dickinson roaring with frustration over sound engineers), it set the stage for a triumphant return in 2001 that would be recorded for the live album Rock In Rio.

For Andreas, the combination of actions proved to be the confirmation he needed for what his future had in store. “I went to Ozzy, who was my idol at the time and on the Bark At The Moon tour, and it came with the Scorpions bonus at the height of their career at Love At First Sting. It was one of the best experiences in my life and it made me feel like I wanted to become a musician. “

Scorpions perform at Rock in Rio, circa 1985 (Image credit: Frederico Mendes / Images / Getty Images)

Iit would take six years for Rock to return to Rio as a festival, but it didn’t matter much; the first event was sufficient to ensure that heavy music was now at the forefront of the Brazilians. “Then everyone tried to be in a band or set up shows by renting out theaters and whatever,” says Nando.

“It was huge for those present, but because it was broadcast nationwide, it had a wider impact on the entire country. It became fashionable to love heavy music and (TV network) Globo even created a term, “metalados”, to describe the long-haired children with black t-shirts and bullet belts. We hated it because we didn’t want to be seen as people who followed fashion. “

As if the Let There Be Rock lyrics from AC / DC are taken to heart all over Brazil, it seemed like every band started a storm – in Sao Paulo it was more fuel for the fire when both Sepultura and Viper got underway, a youthful revolution in the very literal sense of the sentence. “Bands would start and play Judas Priest and Black Sabbath songs,” says Nando.

“But Viper played their first” professional “show in a theater when André (Matos, former vocalist) was only 13 years old and released songs from Saxon, Venom and Demon, as well as five of his own songs. The crowd was all 18 or 19 year olds and just watched these young children play – very unusual! “

By taking lessons from the biggest names in the industry, the music scene of Brazil exploded with bands. But although the first event seemed to be a crystallization of the demise of the military dictatorship, Rock In Rio II now set the stage for yet another major revolution – this time for the metal scene itself.

Ozzy and Sharon at Rock In Rio 1985 (Image credit: Murray / Daily Mirror / MirrorpixGetty Images)

It was 1991 and Faith No More flew high; they had an interview with MTV in Rio after Epic had become a hit and the lukewarm reaction to their latest release, The Real Thing, completely changed, making them unlikely stars.

“Going to South America at that moment seemed like a dream to me,” says bass player Billy Gould. “At that time we had no idea of ​​its size.”

“We played Rock in Rio not long after we did the Voivod / Soundgarden tour,” adds drummer Mike Bordin. “At that time, we just destroyed small, sweaty locations and played with our friends.”

Nevertheless, Faith No More was greeted as the biggest band in the world when they hit Rio, so armed by screaming fans that they had to hire security to get them through the city.

“We knew things were changing, but when you arrive in Rio and there are hordes of fans screaming and chasing you … it’s overwhelming and strange,” Mike admits. “It was a different world,” Billy somewhat agrees. “Brazilians are the nicest people on earth, so we immediately felt at home. It was an amazing adventure. “

Faith No More had already enjoyed a larger audience by playing shows alongside Metallica, but Rock In Rio was still a launching platform on its way to becoming arena-conquering colossi.

“It was really something to see that audience in the largest stadium in the world,” grins Mike. “It was damn magical and explosive, completely crazy! We would not shrink from that; You give us half a chance and I have my feet on your chest, hands around your throat. ”

Rock In Rio III: Derrick Green of Sepultura (Image credit: Mick Hutson / Redferns)

If Faith No More represented the load of alternative influence on metal, local heroes Sepultura would get a taste of metal. “We picked up Arise towards the end of 1990 and received a phone call saying we were confirmed for Rock in Rio,” says Andreas unbelievably.

“Rock in Rio was something else; we played at home for friends and family, with a TV station that broadcast it worldwide. It was the first time the world really paid attention to us. We had opened a few doors with Beneath The Remains and sat in some magazines, so we built a name outside of Brazil, but at home we were still not worth paying attention. ”

Sepultura opened the metal day in the Maracanã stadium and wanted to beat the audience in their hometown. They proved that even against the biggest and most prestigious names of metal, they would not be defeated.

“We were proud to be the first real Brazilian metal band to play such a festival; in 1985 they invited Brazilian bands to play, but there were so many rock or pop, no real metal representatives. “

“We need to see Sepultura grow from a black / death metal band to become one of the biggest icons in the metal world,” says Nando. “When they played at Rock in Rio, it was huge. They had just done a free show in São Paulo that attracted thousands of people, and after Rock In Rio they started appearing on the radio, although they were so heavy. “

Mike Patton from Faith No More performs at Rock in Rio 2015 (Image credit: Raphael Dias / Getty Images)

If Rock In Rio had been an apotheosis, Rock In Rio II would have changed hands: shifting tides from the ancient metal gods to the insane kings of the new age. And the rare nature of Rock in Rio has believed its status as a festival like no other.

Whether it is Maiden making a stormy return in 2001 or Def Leppard finally making it there in 2017 (after they have canceled their appearance at the original), there is something undeniable about the attraction to the biggest names in rock. The 2019 festival seems to uphold its great traditions, such as Maiden, Slayer, Scorpions and of course Sepultura.

“Every Rock In Rio event is special,” admits Andreas. “We always wanted to do something new. The metal day of 2019 seems historic: Slayer, Scorpions, Iron Maiden and Sepultura, plus two Brazilian bands jamming with Chuck Billy from Testament.

“Plus, the Sunset Stage is opened by Nervosa. Rock In Rio offers opportunities for so many bands. It is a true Brazilian festival; it represents the diversity of our country. It feels like the best and most important festival in the world and it is such a privilege to be part of such an event. “

“For heavy metal it is a paradise, and coming back is emotional,” Klaus says. “Rock In Rio has laid the foundation for many things for Scorpions. We were very happy that we were part of such an iconic event. Ultimately, the thing that makes it different is the fans; they love rock and metal. Brazilians always welcome you with open arms and it ensures that you want to set up the best show on earth. “