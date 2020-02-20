[rock-more-difficult-with-our-select-of-essential band-merch-and-collectibles]

Christmas may possibly now be a distant memory, but that does not necessarily mean you cannot deal with by yourself to a present or two… or get anything for a fellow metalhead, right?

Behemoth: I Liked You At Your Darkest Tour Edition

If you however simply cannot get plenty of of Behemoth’s latest album, this distinctive edition will raise the spirits. It is made up of 4 extra songs recorded specially for BBC Radio one, a bonus documentary Blu-ray and 40-webpage booklet. All hail!

The Infectious Disease Colouring Ebook

Make confident you have received a great stash of pink, crimson, environmentally friendly and yellow crayons or felt-tip pens to hand for this grossly informative colouring guide. Who understands, you could also discover out what that unsightly rash you have been secretly hiding is. Our tips is to enjoy some rock or metallic loud as you go.

Parkway Drive Pyjamas

Parkway Push are about to launch the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs. Although listening to the album in bed, these Parkway Push PJs are rather substantially critical. All we have to have now is a total bed-unfold with matching pillows!

King Diamond Lithograph

Regardless of whether you live in a studio flat or a sprawling gothic castle in a forest somewhere, we advise that you uncover a bare patch of wall with space for this multi-dimensional gurning King Diamond lithograph, lovingly developed by Bunkur’s Manuel Tinnemans.

Wardruna Trilogy E book

Steep yourself in Norse runes’n’tunes with this handsome merchandise, which provides alongside one another Wardruna’s epic Runaljod trilogy. The a few albums appear with a distinctive reserve and, for 50 speedy-firing punters, an Einar Selvik- signed bookmark.

Despised Icon T-Shirt

Deathcore favourites Despised Icon just lately unveiled their sixth album, Purgatory. So what far better way yo pledge your allegiance to their undiluted manufacturer of brutality than with this similarly subtle t-shirt. Certain to make you feel greater than the man on the front!

Witch Throw Blanket

This personalised toss blanket is fantastic for warming the cockles of a witchily-inclined pal, common or goth. Alternatively, deliver anonymously to a hated foe, insinuating that they are soon to be burned at the stake!

Suicide Silence Bundle

Appreciate Suicide Silence? Then turn into the top Grow to be The Hunter fan with



this constrained-version bundle, which includes a coloured vinyl edition, a reptilian t-shirt and a instead great poster.

Marvel Avengers Major Trumps

Rejoice! You can now wage war throughout the cosmos with this unique Avengers: Infinity War edition of Major Trumps. Ideally Hulk has a superior exhibiting than he did in the movie. Just pray he does not attract Thanos, essentially.

