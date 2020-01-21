Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces the diagnosis of Parkinson’s

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the nervous system that affects movement.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former singer for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on Good Morning America that it was broadcast on Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health problems.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder related to the death of specific brain cells, including cells that control movement, mood, sleep, and cognition. It can manifest itself with vibrations, slowness, stiffness or stiffness and sleep disorders, interfere with coordination, balance, strength, as well as the ability to speak clearly.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private struggle for health with Parkinson’s disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY

– @ GMA

Osbourne said he really wants to get better and want to perform again because he misses his fans.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis was not a death sentence, but he had good and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called The Osbournes.