Rocket Punch shares its enthusiasm for the first return, the February competition, etc.

On February 10, Rocket Punch presented the showcase for its second mini-album “Red Punch” at Bluesquare iMarket Hall.

In the window, Rocket Punch performed their title song “Bouncy”, a pop dance floor in the genre of “teen crush” that combines a powerful but trendy atmosphere with a cool kitsch atmosphere in his lyrics.

Chef Yeonhee said, “We were really nervous about our first showcase, but this time we are very excited to show everyone what we have prepared. We worked hard to show a different color from our first album. “

Juri said, “I’m really nervous but also excited. Since this is our second (outing), the members have worked hard to show an even better side of themselves. Please wait impatiently to see a more powerful Rocket Punch. “

Suyun said, “I think (thanks to this comeback), you can see the sparkling side of Rocket Punch as well as a surprisingly powerful twist. We have combined our cute and sparkling past image with a more confident and flamboyant image. “

Sohee added: “The” punch “in” Bouncy “is stronger than in” Bim Bam Bum “. If “Bim Bam Bum” was the bell that marked the start of Rocket Punch, then “Bouncy” is a powerful song that tells the world that a “punch” is coming. “

Rocket Punch made its debut in August 2019 with the title song “Bim Bam Bum”, which has already been nominated for first place in a music show. Yeonhee said, “Even the simple fact of being nominated for first place has been a huge boost for us. Even if we were beginners, we felt that we received a lot of love. “

Sohee said of their new title, “I am confident we can get No. 1”. Yunkyoung added, “Getting first place is a good thing, but I want to take advantage of this promotional period to inform more people about our group.”

The members chose “Ask Us Anything” as the variety program they wanted to continue on. Dahyun said, “We like watching” Ask us anything “and it sounds like a lot of fun. I think it’s a show through which we can show the appeal of Rocket Punch. When asked who they would like to join the show, she said, “It would be an honor to work with one of them. Suyun said she would choose Kim Heechul, with whom she previously worked.

The group also talked about the return rush in February, with several bands releasing new music this month. Yunkyoung said, “It is an honor to be back with many senior artists. Like our elders, I want to show that Rocket Punch has improved. “

