[rocket-punch’s-yunkyoung-to-sit-out-music-demonstrate-activities-because-of-to-wellbeing-concerns]

Woollim Leisure has introduced that Rocket Punch’s Yunkyoung will not be taking part in audio exhibits for the group’s most up-to-date title observe “BOUNCY” due to an personal injury.

The agency shared the see on February 17 that reads as follows:

Good day, this is Woollim Leisure.

1st, we desire to thank the fans who usually treatment for Rocket Punch. We would like to give a discover pertaining to the pursuits of Rocket Punch member Yunkyoung.

In the course of action of making ready for the new album, Yunkyoung felt soreness in her knee and was diagnosed with traumatic synovitis.

The doctor stated that this would not impede on her carrying out advertising routines, and even though we minimized Yunkyoung’s things to do and manufactured efforts in several means to get the job done in the direction of a productive comeback although maintaining her overall health, we have observed all over the start out of “BOUNCY” activities that it will be hard for Yunkyoung to partake in scheduled actions these kinds of as tunes exhibits that need her to perform choreography.

On the other hand, Yunkyoung has a potent motivation to not fret enthusiasts who have been ready for this comeback for six months, and as she is not struggling from any wellbeing issues other than her knee, she will be greeting followers at all scheduled routines other than tunes reveals.

Pursuing this selection, Rocket Punch will be promoting “BOUNCY” with 5 associates on new music demonstrates from this week, and Yunkyoung will rejoin her associates to greet followers after she has recovered.

When yet again, we would like to sincerely thank admirers for supporting Rocket Punch’s second mini album “red Punch,” and we will continue on to do our most effective to support our artists even though putting their wellbeing very first.

We also request for your unending help for the five users who will carry on with marketing routines for “BOUNCY.”

Thank you.