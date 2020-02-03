Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s next biopic could focus on The Clash

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher has spoken about wanting to work on a biography of The Clash in the future.

The filmmaker directed the film about Elton John last year, while he also directed Queen and Freddie Mercury following the dismissal of director Bryan Singer.

Fletcher spoke to NME on the BAFTAs’ red carpet, saying the punk group led by Joe Strummer could be the next band he’s targeting. “You made your own film many years ago, but that could be interesting,” he said, but added that he wasn’t “in a hurry to make more musical biographies soon”. “Maybe in 10 years – The Clash will still be there. It will be great.”

When asked if he was interested in working on a film about George Michael’s life, the director replied: “I didn’t read the script, I don’t know! Sure, he’s an incredible person, but for me as a filmmaker I have to find other ways to explore.

“I don’t want to say blankly,” No, I would never do George Michael “because that would be misinterpreted. You read [the script] and check if there is anything that could be exciting. It’s not easy to say: “Oh, I’m doing one because of this person!”

Rocketman was nominated for four awards at the BAFTAs 2020, including “Outstanding British Film” and “Leading Actor” for Taron Egerton’s appearance. Here you can see all the winners of the event.