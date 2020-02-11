Rocketman Live in Concert arrives at the Eventim Apollo in London – How to get tickets

Elton John’s biopic, Rocketman, is touring the UK with a live orchestra.

The award-winning film will be screened in its entirety while the orchestra performs the soundtrack.

This includes a date at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 13.

They will bring Elton John’s music to life, including the hits ‘Your Song’, ‘Tiny Dancer,‘ I’m Still Standing ’to name a few.

The film tells the story of Elton John’s life and journey to become one of the most successful icons of popular music.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton as Elton, it has won numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for best actor performance in a film, musical or comedy.

Plus, the best original song for ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ at the Oscars and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $ 200 million at the box office.

The tour also stops in Birmingham, Brighton, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 14 February via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £ 76.50 / £ 56.50 / £ 46.50 / £ 36.50.

Tour dates

June 5 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

June 11 – Brighton Dome

June 13 – London, Eventim Apollo

June 17 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

June 18 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

