Rocklahoma will not likely get position in 2020

Organisers of the Rocklahoma competition have declared that this year’s occasion is off owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocklahoma 2020 was because of to choose place at the Pryor Creek Songs Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Could 22-24, with bands like Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Really Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, and Hellyeah due to enjoy.

Organisers say in a assertion: “This is rough. For 13 straight decades Rocklahoma has been America’s biggest Memorial Day get together. Not becoming in a position to bring it to you for 12 months 14 breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do.

“At the path of point out and nearby authorities and federal recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so fucking bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021.

“We raise our glasses to you, our admirers. Each individual single damn calendar year you display up. You rock out in Pryor. You establish a community of die-really hard rock followers and open your doors to your neighbours in the campgrounds. We simply cannot wait around to get to work on 2021 and provide the greatest weekend attainable to you.”

Organisers incorporate that these who bought tickets by their formal ticket associate Elevate will be able to transfer their passes to 2021.

Ticket holders will also receive an electronic mail tomorrow (April 8) outlining the refund and transfer course of action.