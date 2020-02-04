Rock’n’Roll kills brain cells ?! – Stephen Malkmus

1: Who wants to be Stephen Malkmus according to the title of their single 2019?

“Beabadoobee.”

RIGHT. The song is called “I wish I was Stephen Malkmus”.

“Got that! It was crazy and unexpected to be mentioned in a song title – especially when she was born after Pavement wrapped it up! * But it’s a good song and it’s cool. I met her in Oregon when she opened for Clairo and we talked about how she wanted to meet Kim Gordon. My children are fans of her. I see them in the younger 90s influenced guitar bands like Soccer Mommy and Snail Mail, although more grunge. “

* First division of the patch in 1999; Beabadoobee was born a year later.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPrw_Nyq88U (/ embed)

2: What four things does the hairdresser give you in Pavement’s “Cut Your Hair” video?

“Hmm … a crown, maybe a cloak, a scepter and then … I don’t remember. Probably something else has to do with being an indie prince, but I can’t imagine what it is . “

NOT CORRECT. You will indeed receive a paper crown and a royal scepter, but you will also receive a plate and a martini.

“Oh! I didn’t remember that part! Occasionally I see a meme of mine with a tear on my cheek that wears the crown. But I remember other things in this video, like a guy (guitarist Scott Kannberg) dressed up as a gorilla and someone (drummer Bob Nastanovich) trying to drink the comb cleaning fluid. So bonus points? The 90s were a time of music videos on a million dollar budget – this wasn’t one of them! “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTTgpTeb0Z8 (/ embed)

3: Kim Gordon once made one of your tweets into a painting. What did it say

“Actually, it wasn’t me who tweeted, but was it about Derrida?”

RIGHT. Close enough – it said “Who is Derrida?”

“I used to have a fake Twitter account. It was someone who pretended to be me – it was even verified. The person simply put myself in my mindset x 20 more relaxed. I never spoke to her about it. I mean, it doesn’t matter, because it’s the most important thing for your creativity, and even the fact that it was fake can certainly be discussed in an art gallery. Oh – and Jacques Derrida is a French philosopher! “

4: In 2011 you held a contest to find a radio friendly replacement for the word “blowjob” in the song “Senator” by Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks. What won?

“Um, I remember it, but I can’t remember what won. Sorry, brain cells lost! Snow job?”

NOT CORRECT. It was a corn dog.

“Yes! It reminds me of a band from the 1980s called Minutemen from San Pedro, California. One of their best songs,” History Lesson: Part II “says” We were fucking corn dogs “, so we chose it. Me think even Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich took part in this competition and tried to win! ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pADR7Hx9xqk (/ embed)

5: Mark E. Smith once accused Pavement of kidding him and said, “They have no original idea in their heads.” But can you imagine which artist the late The Fall frontman attacks in the following quotes? A point identified for everyone.

i: “(It sounds like) a duff singer songwriter from the 70s who can be found in charities.”

“Um … Ed Sheeran?”

Blimey ….RIGHT.

“Really ?! Well … he paid his fees. I’m not going to start a war with Ed Sheeran, the blue-eyed soulster. People like this one-man band he makes. Should he frolic on the streets of Dublin or collect the English equivalent of a left, right, and center Grammy? You decide! “

The next one is someone you know …

ii: “He should have his rock license revoked.”

“Um, Damon Albarn?”

NOT CORRECT, It’s Sonic Youths Thurston Moore.

“Argh! I thought there was a Sonic Youth because I know he (Mark E. Smith) was talking shit about her, so I waited for it, but I picked the wrong one!”

iii: “If I could afford a lawyer, I could get an injunction against them mentioning our name.”

“Hmm … primal scream? I dont know!”

NOT CORRECT. It was Franz Ferdinand.

“Gah! I never thought they would mention The Fall so often, but I can see it now. Because of me!”

Just as you were inspired by The Fall, Damon Albarn (whose rock license is still working) was heavily influenced by Pavement.

“Well, I think Britpop was halfway there and they were looking for an emergency hatch. It was all Kula Shaker and Oasis (he sings an exuberant version of “Do you know what I mean?”) – so they ran towards the hills. We made friends with Justine Frischmann when Elastica replaced Sinéad O’Connor on the Lollapalooza tour in 1995 – we bonded with our love for The Fall! – And through it, Damon. On Blur’s album “13” they wanted a different, less produced, more personal sound – Pavement was probably a good place to watch. “

6: Which classic actress did Courtney Love compare you to?

“She called me Grace Kelly from Indie Rock.”

RIGHT.

“Because she’s a really cool, fashionable actress, I take that as a compliment. When I heard that, I found Courtney Love cool in my book. It’s better than being Molly Ringwald from Indie!”

She receives the Icon Award at this year’s NME Awards …

“She is legendary. She did a lot of things, did cool songs and was there for Ground Zero of Grunge with her husband, so she’s a good choice. She has an 80s rock star who is good and bad. She has an aura. You realize that it’s there – whether it’s her blonde hair, her perfume or makeup or outfit or whatever, you definitely feel in her presence. “

7: What was the risky working title for Pavement’s 1995 album “Wowee Zowee”?

“Dick-Sucking Fool at Pussy-Licking School”? This one?”

RIGHT.

“That was Bob’s suggestion. We thought of Cocksucker Blues, The Rolling Stones’ unpublished documentary, in which they act really decadent on tour and in their private plane. We like titles that rhyme, and that’s the rhyme that he rhymes with I never submitted it to the record label’s lawsuits. “

8: Kim Gordon as guest at the Jicks 2018 ballad “Refute”. But which pop star was your second choice to appear on the track?

“Lorde?”

RIGHT.

“We also considered Chan Marshall from Cat Power – we’re shooting for the moon! A trifecta of great singers. “

You said at the time that Lorde owed you a favor.

“We were internet friends for a second. We were in contact, first through her manager and then she wrote to me and we worked it out … a little … but I haven’t spoken to her on the internet since I tried to get her to sing this song. What she didn’t do. But I’m not angry. I just sent her a few more emails based on what we talked about before and I never heard from her, but she was probably busy doing “melodrama” so I understand. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PGwUPliP-0 (/ embed)

9: Between which two bands did Pavement play at the Reading Festival in 1992?

“Huh! Man! L7 and … Mudhoney? Youth Fan Club? Evan Dando? I don’t know … L7 and screaming trees? “

RIGHT.

“Yes really ?! Good! I remember L7 was there because I saw some videos that they were hanging around with us. No disrespect to screaming trees, I can’t remember that they were there, but I did know they were popular and from the same time, so it was just a process of elimination! “

Pavement meet again this year for two festival appearances – at the Primavera Sound in Barcelona and at the sister event in Porto, Portugal. How come?

“It just happened up. There are certain elements of Pavement that want to play every year and every day, but that’s not in sight for me. I tried to find the time and place that was fun, and this time everything was just the same. “

Will there be new music from Pavement?

“No, we only do the live shows. I just think we should try to be like we did in the 1990s – that is the goal and to open up the mood of the band to the best of our ability. It’s pretty much just nostalgia in my head, but I want to try to get it right. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_Utjjcofg4 (/ embed)

10: You are a big Scrabble fan. How many points would you get for the word “patch”?

“In the English edition without double letters? Well, p is worth three points, v is four and m is three, so that’s 10 and then (add it up) a, e, e, n, t – five … 15? “

NOT CORRECT. It is 65.

“How ?! Sorry, you’re right. I forgot that it is an eight letter word and you get 50 points if you use all seven tiles! That was tricky! At least I got the right amount for that Get letters. Shit! “

Did you play against good musicians?

“I heard that Stuart (Braithwaite) is excited about Mogwai – even though I haven’t played it yet. It’s an embarrassing thing that I secretly play on my phone. There used to be a talk function and a guy threatened to come to me and murder myself because I used the word “Taenia” and he thought I was cheating! “

The verdict: 7/10

“My daughter is now obsessed with grades, so I can tell her I have a good score!”

The new single “Xian Man” by Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks is now available. The album “Traditional Techniques” will be released on March 6th on Domino