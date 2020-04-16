Rock’s daughter hangs out on her character in Moana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Daughter, is a huge fan of her dad’s character from “Moana,” but they don’t have the same “ignorance.”

On Wednesday evening, the 47-year-old actor, who is parting with his family at home, shares an adorable Instagram video featuring him singing the Maui song “We welcome you” from a moving Disney movie during which he calls to music. While that may be repeated, Johnson said he performs the song several times a day at the request of Tiana, who turns 2 on Friday.

In the cute song, Tiana can be seen sitting on Johnson’s head as she completes the lyrics and tries to sing with her daughter as well. When Johnson arrived at the stadium, he raised Artemis and slumped on his lap, causing him to lash out.

“And at 937 today, dad wanted to sing with Maui,” Johnson noted in the song, adding that Tiana did not know her dad noted Maui. “He has no idea. He’s just like us.”

The “Baywatch” star continued by explaining that she had forgotten about the day she had been on a weekday during a follow-up.

“I don’t know when it is? But I believe it ends with Y,” he said, making a move for his parents. “For all moms and dads out there – we know. 24b childcare is 24hr. Get your bed and chickens out of your way. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤”

It was not the first time she shared a video of “Welcome to You” with her daughter. Earlier this month, the former WWE star sent a songwriting tribute to Tiana as she showed her the importance of hand washing during a power outage.

“The shelter in the house, a ritual of bathing before my dad 👶🏽🎶” he wrote in the caption. “Before I was born, Baby Tia (mama mia) required me to sing a part of my song” You are Welcome “from MOANA, as I was washing my hands.”

“We felt a few weeks ago that the rap part of the song was the perfect time to get the little ones to enjoy the hands-on fun,” he continued. “Stay healthy and safe, my friends. And you have to love to start this sale, like Baby Love,” just shut your mouth and sing dad ‘😂 “

In addition to Love, Johnson also shares 4-year-old daughter Jasmine with her husband Lauren Hashian. He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous marriage.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Check out ‘The Rock’ on ‘Day cheat’ – INSANE