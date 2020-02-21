[‘Rocks for Faye’ is an international movement honoring Faye Swetlik]

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) — You may well have noticed the ‘Rocks for Faye’ hashtag or movement on social media, the place people today are painting rocks and placing them someplace for an individual else to locate.

The movement, which is now global, was begun by Julie Vollnogle. She initial posted about it on Fb a 7 days back.

“I truthfully believed a couple people would like it, and they’d maintain scrolling. I experienced no thought it would choose off,” explained Vollnogle.

Though the notion of portray a rock and inserting it someplace isn’t new, Vollnogle had the plan to commence a movement for Faye Swetlik.

“I just hope that all people that picks up a rock will bear in mind her, and that it will deliver them some joy,” she reported.

In the 7 days since she initial posted on Facebook and produced the ‘Rocks for Faye’ Fb team, thousands of folks have joined the movement.

“So we have received most of the continental U.S., anyone from just about every condition that states they are participating. And someone from Australia posted on the web site and said they needed to take part. And a girl from Ireland,” explained Vollnogle.

Vollnogle stated that Faye’s grandmother is in the team, and has commented about spreading the rocks in memory of her granddaughter.

“I do remember that her grandmother posted on the webpage, and stated ‘this has been so excellent for my soul,’ and ‘thank you so a lot for undertaking this.’ And then she also shared that her and Faye employed to paint rocks jointly. And I experienced no concept that they did that collectively!” mentioned Vollnogle.

Rocks for Faye is having the sweet, 6-year-outdated woman on a under no circumstances-ending journey all around the earth.

“The rocks with Faye’s name on it, the memory of her, she’ll get to vacation to all these places that she hardly ever received a chance to, but her rocks will get to vacation,” mentioned Vollnogle.

If you would like to get involved, Vollnogle indicates applying river rocks, acrylic paint and a distinct coat to seal the artwork. Also make absolutely sure you increase ‘Rocks for Faye’ or #RocksForFaye on the again.

There is a no cost local community party this weekend at Artwork Good Academy Group Heart if you’d like to paint some rocks. Hundreds of rocks have been donated and are blank for you to adorn. You can head to Artwork Clever Academy in Irmo this Friday, Saturday or Sunday to paint some rocks.

