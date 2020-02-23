rockslide-closes-us-six-in-distinct-creek-canyon

Colorado Section of Transportation A digital camera see of the US Department of Transportation of Colorado. UU. six on February 23, 2020 at 11: 50 a.m. soon after a rockfall.

A rock slide closed the United States 6 in both instructions via Distinct Creek Canyon on Sunday, according to the Colorado Division of Transportation.

The security shutdown, reported close to 11: 35 a.m., starts in Colorado 93 and extends west to Colorado 119, according to the CDOT.

There was no estimated time for reopening and delays were predicted, in accordance to the CDOT. Drivers were encouraged to use Interstate 70 as an choice route.