[rocky-and-ricky-de-la-fuente,-father-and-son-hopefuls-in-21st-congressional-district-race,-talk-about-candidacies]

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGET) – A father and son are functioning for the 21st Congressional District seat. Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a Republican, and Ricardo “Ricky” De La Fuente, a Democrat, hope to present voters a different point of view in the race.

The 21st Congressional District consists of Arvin to the south, areas of Bakersfield, Delano, Wasco, segments of Tulare and Kings Counties, and a sliver of Fresno County.

Though the senior De La Fuente and his son technically are likely up in opposition to each and every other, they say they entered the race to give voters an alternative to Republican candidate, previous 3-expression Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford), and Democratic prospect incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno).

“The technique is broken mainly because all folks in congress care about is finding re-elected,” said the senior De La Fuente.

“I assume any person can do a better work than the present elected officers,” mentioned the son. “I want to get in mainly because I really feel like we want to supply the outcomes that our communities should have. We have to have motion, no much more discuss,” he ongoing.

“We need orgullo latino. We want orgulla latina,” the elder De La Fuente claimed in Spanish, translated in English to “Latinx pride.”

“We have to have to have part products for the Hispanic group. The 21st district is more than 70 per cent Hispanic. It’s amazing that there was not Republican candidate that is Hispanic that’s functioning, or 1 Hispanic Democrat that is jogging. The two sides — Republican or Democrat — there is not one particular Hispanic. Male or girl. We want to have more representation.”

Father and son were born in San Diego, the place they are living now. The elder De La Fuente is a millionaire who gained his revenue in real estate enhancement. He also owned of dozens of auto dealerships in the course of his vocation. His 30-yr-previous son is a self-described entrepreneur who performs with his dad.

Politically, the two have their eyes established on far more than just the 21st district. The elder De La Fuente, who ran for U.S. Senate in nine states in the course of the 2018 election, is functioning for president as a Republican and as an American Independent, not to be perplexed with no bash desire. He has competent for the ballot in 17 states, which includes California.

“I hope you vote for me for president,” De La Fuente mentioned. “I would like to generally get as significantly votes as I can to demonstrate that we’re not united with trump. On the opposite, we want someone with prevalent decency, and someone that has a minor much better identity.

Beforehand, the youthful De La Fuente ran for Congress in various states, which includes Florida. This time all around, he’s also operating for a seat in Texas. Even so, equally insist they treatment about the 21st. Both equally prioritized drinking water as just one of their top rated concerns, and explained why they chose to run in the Central Valley.

“I was searching to see [which district] is the most aggressive,” said the more youthful De La Fuente. “When I was looking at the 21st Congressional District, [I noticed] Congressional Candidates TJ Cox, David Valadao are neither Hispanic. So I assumed another person desires to run.”

His father shared a comparable sentiment.

“I could operate for any of the 53 congressional districts. But importantly, [in] the 21st, it’s shameful it does not have a Hispanic or Hispana (SIC) agent,” De La Fuente mentioned.

As for no matter whether they consider they can earn, the elder De La Fuente acknowledged his son has a much better opportunity than his father.

“I truly feel the district is likely to go Democrat,” the father mentioned. “It’s likely to generally to be Mr. Cox or my son…Elect my son. He’s Harvard-educated, he speaks 14 languages, eight fluently. He would make a beautiful, lovely congressman.”

De La Fuente’s son echoed his father’s supportive information.

“We need to have some youthful, climbing leaders. And I believe I can be that voice.”

A candidate does not need to have to reside in the district to operate. The structure necessitates only a member of congress dwell in the state he or she represents.

The prime two vote-getters in this race will advance to the normal election this November.

Major election day is march third.