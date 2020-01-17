Rocky Johnson, father of The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has died, the company said.

The wrestling legend – and The Rock’s father – was 75 years old, though no reason has been given yet.

“WWE expresses its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans,” the website said.

Rex functions

Johnson, right, helps train his son, who has become the biggest star in WWE history

Johnson (née Wayde Douglas Bowles), known as “Soul Man”, joined the WWE in 1983 and found his greatest success when he partnered with Tony Atlas as “The Soul Patrol”. The two became the first African American World Tag Team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans in December 1983.

“A loss for every WWE fan,” tweeted 14-time world champion Triple H. “Rocky Johnson was a groundbreaking artist. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. “

Johnson retired from the ring in 1991 and coached his son, who became one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment history and is now the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

And in 2008, Johnson’s talents continued to be recognized when The Rock honored his father and introduced him to the Hall of Fame.

At the time, the WWE said: “He will forever be anchored as one of the most influential sports entertainment artists.”

I’m so sorry to hear about the great Rocky Johnson’s death. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling. # RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry

– Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends.

“A hell of a hand!”

– Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ), January 15, 2020