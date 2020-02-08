Rococo Tokyo White: Japan’s fine dining finally has a luxury beer

Keith Martinez and Jerrel Brantley, co-founders of the boutique beer company Maison Rococo, fell in love with Japan in 2015 during a trip to Tokyo. The two friends who had met at the university were enchanted by the hospitality and cuisine culture of the country from Chicago, felt an opportunity.

“Sometimes, when you’re an outsider, it’s easier to notice things about society,” says Martinez. “We noticed that a lot of people drink a lot of beer – not just men, but also women.”

They started to explore the Japanese beverage market. Eventually, they encountered a problem they thought could be solved: Despite the many craft brewer in Japan, beer rarely appeared on menus in gourmet restaurants.

“In the upper price segment, the kitchen is an asset. Japanese food is known all over the world, and products made in Japan are synonymous with luxury. However, no luxury beer was made in Japan and no one could explain why it was, ”says Martinez.

Inspired by the allure of entrepreneurship, Brantley left his job at the beverage giant Anheuser-Busch and moved to Japan in 2017. Martinez, who worked as a banker for Credit Suisse a year later, followed suit. The duo sought the help of brand management specialist Yohay Wakabayashi, who hails from Tokyo and had spent more than a decade in the United States.

Beer with style: Rococo Tokyo White is a wheat beer from hefeweizen that is tailored to the needs of top chefs and sommeliers. | Courtesy of ROCOCO TOKYO WHITE

According to Wakabayashi, he “always wanted to have (his) own brand”. When Brantley and Martinez approached him with the suggestion to bring a beer to the market that fits haute cuisine, he took the chance.

“It was a kind of gut feeling. While some people think starting a business with two non-Japanese partners in Japan is a weakness, I saw it as a strength. You can think outside the box, ”says Wakabayashi.

From the start, they decided to focus solely on selling their beer to first class restaurants instead of going into retail. The idea, Brantley explains, was to position the product as “a companion for special moments, something that can only be obtained in special places.”

As no member of the Maison Rococo team has a professional beer making experience, they worked with a beer consultant and organized blind tastings to understand consumer tastes and aggregate the data to identify patterns. Before the start, they shared the most popular prototypes with chefs and sommeliers and, based on feedback, made optimizations to reduce bitterness and body and create a more versatile product.

“We didn’t want to do anything we liked, we wanted to do something that gave priority to the needs of consumers in Japan,” said Martinez.

The end result is Rococo Tokyo White, a light and fresh wheat beer made from yeast wheat with a soft acidity and hardly noticeable bitterness. The beer, which came on the market in March 2018, is produced in a brewery in Shizuoka Prefecture using pure groundwater from Mount Fuji. The company calls it “Japan’s first luxury beer”.

The trio initially started with cold-cheered chefs and owners of Michelin-starred restaurants who delivered beer samples by bike.

They started with just one partner – the Kaiseki restaurant (traditional multicourse restaurant) Ozaki in the Azabu Juban district in Tokyo – but after building close relationships with restaurants such as Nishiazabu Taku, awareness among the chefs quickly spread. Rococo Tokyo White is now served in restaurants like Tokyo’s Takiya and Florilege, as well as in Hajime and La Cime in Osaka. Martinez says they have also received interest from importers in France.

I recently tried Rococo Tokyo White at Sazenka in Tokyo, a two-Michelin-star restaurant that serves ultra-defined Chinese cuisine. The citrus notes of the beer complement chicken wings, which are roasted with dried chilli peppers, while the soft texture and mild nutty taste underline the silky smoothness of the risotto prepared with hairy crabs from Shanghai and white truffles.

“We are fighting the perception of beer as a drink for middle-aged people,” says Wakabayashi.