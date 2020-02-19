[rod-blagojevich-speaks-at-denver-airport-prior-to-flight-residence-to-chicago]

DENVER (WGN) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was introduced from a Colorado jail Tuesday hrs after President Donald Trump introduced he commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.

In a WGN Information exceptional, reporter Julie Unruh spoke with Blagojevich as he arrived to the Denver airport to capture his flight property to Chicago.

Blagojevich thanked supporters on the tram.

“It means a great deal to me, thank you, recognize you male, Blagojevich said. Have a safe excursion.”

Blagojevich expressed gratitude to President Trump.

“It’s been a prolonged time. I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump and it’s a profound and everlasting gratitude,” Blagojevich claimed. “He did not have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor. I’ll have a large amount additional to say tomorrow.”

Blagojevich is predicted back in Chicago later Tuesday evening.

A information conference has been established for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the family’s property, according to Blagojevich’s wife Patti.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rod Blagojevich Homecoming Press Conferece: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Blagojevich Household Home. 11: 00 am (CST). — Patti Blagojevich (@pblagojevich) February 19, 2020

Before Trump explained to reporters the former governor’s sentence was “ridiculous.”

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months soon after he appeared on Trump’s fact Tv display, “Celebrity Apprentice.” The previous governor is predicted to wander out of prison afterwards Tuesday, in accordance to a particular person near to him, who spoke on problem of anonymity due to the fact they experienced not seen any signed paperwork.

This is a building story. Test back again for information.