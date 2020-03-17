Rod Blagojevich urges Illinois to cancel the primary

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich calls on his successor in the state house to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus by overriding the state primary.

Blagojevich, who recently commuted his prison term for President Donald Trump, issued a statement on Monday urging Gov. J. Pritzker (D-IL) to postpone the Illinois presidential and state primary that he has scheduled for Tuesday. In explaining his argument, Blagovjevich pushed the governor to comply with recent Trump administration directives asking Americans to avoid meetings of 10 or more and Pritzker’s decision to close all restaurants and bars in the. been at least two weeks.

“I am urging Governor Pritzker to hear the coronavirus president’s working group, health officials and scientists and experts … and immediately postpone the first one tomorrow,” said Blagojevich.

The former governor’s call comes when the coronavirus pandemic reaches new heights. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that there were more than 24,000 people who tested positive for the virus. Although cases are widespread throughout the country, the most densely populated states and regions have seen the highest numbers of viruses. Despite the pattern, Prtizker, who passed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, has rejected suggestions to follow the lead in Louisiana and Georgia by rescheduling the primaries for a later date.

“Expecting people to be on the front lines in the same space and demanding a voting team is not only irresponsible, but dangerous,” Blagojevich said on Monday, stating that “no citizen should choose between running the risk. ‘become infected.’ and their loved ones or by participating in the democratic process. “

“Politics can wait,” he added. “Public health must come first.”

Blagojevich, a Democrat, served as governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, when he was removed and removed from office for public corruption. The story gained widespread attention in the media, particularly after the departure of the governor who had sought to sell the seat vacated by Barack Obama after his election to the presidency. In June 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison, of which he has served almost eight years. For many, the sentence was harshly considered, given the former governor’s criminal record.

Since leaving the jail, the former governor has been vocal in his defense of the president and has been willing to call his own party for his retirement from blue-collar voters.

“When I say I’m a Trumpocrat, and I expect there are many others, and I think they are, largely because the Democratic Party not only has left us, it has abandoned traditional democratic constituencies like the working people.” Blagojevich told Breitbart News last Saturday.