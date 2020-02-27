Rod Blagojevich will would like you a joyful birthday — but it’ll price tag you

For $100, freshly freed previous Gov. Rod Blagojevich will deliver you “a birthday greeting, anniversary greeting, determination or any other variety of shout out.”

Blagojevich has joined the ranks of Cameo, a website assistance where by notable men and women will report individualized video clip greetings for strangers — for a rate.

The previous governor appears to be in need, way too.

While he was at first charging $40 for every recording, the cost was raised to $55 inside of an hour of Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, saying his availability on Thursday. By 3: 45 p.m., the price tag was at $100.

It is much from the to start with time he’s been on camera considering that he was introduced from prison before this thirty day period, but Blagojevich’s existence on Cameo is his first community effort and hard work to make income considering that his 14-yr sentence was commuted.

But if Cameo end users aren’t interested in a birthday greeting from the disgraced former governor, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney, White Sox legend Paul Konerko and former White Dwelling communications director Anthony Scaramucci will mail their regards for the exact same rate.