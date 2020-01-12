Rod Stewart is coming to Tampa this summer with Cheap Trick

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick are rocking the country together this summer.

The two legendary acts have announced a handful of shows in North America, including a stop at the Amalie Arena on August 26th.

Stewart was busy in 2019, selling stadiums across England and Scotland, as well as a series of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He recently made headlines after a clash at a New Year’s Eve party in Florida, after which he was arrested for a simple battery.

The singer has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

This summer’s tour follows Stewart’s latest album “You’re In My Heart” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the show will be available for sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM and cost $ 45.75 to $ 496.25 before fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Amalie Arena ticket offices and ticket master outlets. For more information, call 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.

