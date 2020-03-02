roddy-ricch-announces-london-show

Rapper Roddy Ricch has declared he’ll enjoy one particular of his greatest United kingdom displays to date this summertime.

The rapper, who topped the US charts in 2019 with ‘The Box’, will play at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 7. The exhibit is becoming introduced by Wireless Pageant, and arrives days after he is set to participate in at the Finsbury Park function this summer.

Supporters will be equipped to get their palms on tickets from 9AM on Friday (March six).

In December 2019, Ricch launched his debut album ‘Please Excuse Me for Staying Anti-Social‘ – which NME described as pointing towards “a promising future”.

“With two platinum-providing singles under his belt, Ricch stormed on to the rap scene with ‘Die Young’, a keep track of that appeared to blow up overnight. But if you have been – and nonetheless are – an invested lover, you will come across that, two mixtapes and an EP later on, we now discover the golden youngster flourishing,” our critique said.

It included: “It’s been a enormous calendar year for Ricch, and this debut album is by no indicates a failure. It is total of clever collaborations and interesting vocal performances Roddy Ricch has positioned himself easily in his individual lane.”