[Roddy Ricch announces O2 Brixton Academy show – how to get tickets]

Roddy Ricch has declared a one-off headline London demonstrate.

The rapper will complete at the O2 Brixton Academy on July seven. It’s introduced by Wireless Festival and requires put the identical 7 days as the Finsbury Park fesival

It will see him conduct songs from his debut album ‘Please Justification Me for Remaining Antisocial’. Released in December last year it arrived at variety 1 in the US and the prime 20 in the United kingdom.

The album options hit solitary ‘The Box’ which turned his very first selection just one in the US and attained number two in the British isles.

It also capabilities singles ‘Start wit Me’ and ‘Big Stepper’ and collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Meek Mill.

He’ll also complete at Wi-fi Festival on Saturday (July 4) with Aitch, Doja Cat, Da Baby, Burna Boy and headliner Skepta also among the the performers.

The Finsbury Park pageant will also see headline sets from A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill with AJ Tracey, Town Ladies, Lil Uzi Vert, D-Block Europe and Youthful Thug also actively playing throughout the weekend.

You can obtain out how to get tickets to his Brixton Academy display underneath.

How to get tickets

They go on basic sale at 9am on Friday March 6 through ticketmaster.co.united kingdom.

Tour dates

July seven – London, O2 Brixton Academy