Rodgers-Brady III: Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay sets up possibility for scarce matchup with his mate Aaron Rodgers | National Sports activities

Eco-friendly BAY — In the times foremost up to their substantially-hyped — and understandably so — showdown on NBC’s “Sunday Night time Football” two decades back, Aaron Rodgers lamented how not often he and his pal Tom Brady experienced faced every single other.

Simply because the pair had put in their full professions with the exact same teams — Rodgers with his Eco-friendly Bay Packers, Brady with his New England Patriots — the NFL’s scheduling components for interconference matchups meant they could only engage in just about every other in the normal time as soon as every single 4 many years.

Since of an premature Rodgers concussion the 7 days in advance of they had been supposed to face each other late in the 2010 season, and many thanks to the Packers epic collapse in the 2014 NFC Championship Game in Seattle, when the Packers were 3 minutes absent from a berth in Tremendous Bowl XLIX versus Brady’s Patriots, Rodgers and Brady have only faced each individual other as starters 2 times: In a 2014 common-time matchup at Lambeau Industry, and in a 2018 conference at Gillette Stadium.

(The two were being also on the field with each other in 2006, when Brett Favre commenced a 35- loss but left the recreation with an elbow injuries. Rodgers arrived on in relief and concluded the activity — inspite of enjoying the full next half on a damaged foot.)

The Packers gained that 2014 assembly 26-21 with Rodgers delivering a virtuoso efficiency. The Patriots received the 2018 meeting 31-17 in a recreation that did not reside up to the hoopla — a disappointment looking at the two quarterbacks understood it might’ve been their final time struggling with off.

“I consider that is the magnificence of this league sometimes is you have gamers that are in unique conferences and really do not get a possibility to participate in each other a ton,” Rodgers explained in the days main up to that 2018 match. “Fans and media and the NFL can hope for sure issues, but which is the magnificence in our match. There’s a great parity — maybe not constantly with (the Patriots) because they seem to be in the Tremendous Bowl a whole lot — but it’d be wonderful to get back (to the Super Bowl) and perform in opposition to him one extra time.”

Turns out, assuming the 36-yr-previous Rodgers and the 42-year-aged Brady are both equally healthier for it, the two will have at the very least 1 additional go-round this drop, when Brady’s new workforce, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, perform host to Rodgers and the Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL routine will not occur out right until later on this spring, but the scheduling formulation previously has the teams’ opponents set in advance.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, still left the Patriots immediately after two a long time and six Super Bowl championships for a two-year, $50 million offer with the Buccaneers. Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, has mentioned various moments in the earlier that he intends to perform into his 40s and has utilized Brady’s late-profession education regimen and diet regime as a manual for his individual research for football longevity immediately after the two put in time jointly in 2013.

“He experienced me over for a working day, and we just invested the day looking at film, conversing ball,” Rodgers explained through a 2018 job interview with the Condition Journal. “We performed 9 holes at Riviera, and (came back to the house), his chef was there cooking super-wholesome stuff.

“That was my first publicity to him genuinely off the discipline, seeing what he does. … It definitely sunk in then that if I really wished to keep actively playing — and be as ache-free of charge as attainable — this was what I required to do.”

The two crossed paths a handful of moments just before that and did so again many periods following their time with each other, like every year at the Kentucky Derby. As substantially as that take a look at intended to Rodgers, Brady appeared to take pleasure in it, too.

“Of program I try to remember remaining with him (that day). And I have generally viewed him,” Brady mentioned during a meeting contact the 7 days of that game. “Not only due to the fact he’s an remarkable participant, but he went to Cal, the place I almost went we truly played them a couple instances earlier in my profession in the preseason, (so I) received to check out him perform, watched him genuinely become a wonderful player — from a school prospect to a single of the ideal quarterbacks to at any time play the match.

“We often enjoy hanging out, and I take pleasure in the time I get with him. I have received nothing but wonderful things to say about him and almost everything he’s accomplished. What he’s continuing to do at the quarterback position is just spectacular.”

To listen to Brady notify it, he and Rodgers have become nearer friends in modern several years as they each individual struggle Father Time. Equally players have drawn uncommon criticism from admirers in current decades for their down statistical seasons.

“There’s just some unique things (about our friendship),” Brady said. “I’ve been participating in as prolonged as I have, outside of the fellas on my own group or men I played with, the fellas I almost certainly relate to the most would likely be other quarterbacks. And just again with Aaron’s have profession longevity and his effectiveness … I believe there is a great deal of items we have in popular. So it is fantastic to communicate about those people factors.

“There’s almost certainly not numerous of people today that I have experienced a probability to talk to that go by a lot of comparable activities that I do. And he’s probably one particular of those men.”

All through his 20 seasons in New England, Brady had his most individual rivalry games with Indianapolis’ and Denver’s Peyton Manning (17 conferences) and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (12 meetings). Rodgers’ most recurrent quarterbacking matchups have been with Jay Cutler (13 video games) and Matthew Stafford (13 video games).

But now, Brady and Rodgers will have a different prospect to duel. And probably they’ll see each individual other once more in the NFC playoffs in January.

“I really like viewing him perform,” Brady explained of Rodgers in advance of that 2018 video game. “To see him up shut is great. I watch him enjoy every time he’s out there. I review a whole lot of the Packers’ offense, I research Aaron as a player. And he just does an outstanding task.”