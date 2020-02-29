Rodney Jackson is 23 yrs previous for fatally taking pictures an 18-yr-aged in a gas station argument – Up Information Information

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Info) – A male has been sentenced to additional than 23 yrs in jail for the capturing death of an 18-year-old at a services station in southern Minneapolis in 2018.

Rodney Jackson was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County.

%MINIFYHTMLa30da251947184f76b366a40505cec0111% %MINIFYHTMLa30da251947184f76b366a40505cec0112%

The felony criticism reported that Jackson and his girlfriend arrived at the services station in the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue on November six, 2018. They entered, but when they remaining, they uncovered that Jackson’s SUV was caught amongst two other cars. .

There was an argument and Jackson’s girlfriend commenced throwing things at the driver of a person of the cars: Mohamed Abdi.

Jackson remaining with the driver of the other auto moved, but parked throughout the avenue. When Abdi commenced throwing stones at the SUV, Jackson pulled a gun out the window and shot Abdi in the again of the head although striving to escape.

Prosecutors experienced been seeking for 30 a long time in the situation.