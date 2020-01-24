Rodney Strong Vineyards: 97,000 gallon reservoir of red wine leaks, spilling thousands of gallons into the Russian River in Sonoma County, California

HEALDSBURG, California – A 97,000-gallon tank of Cabernet Sauvignon in a California winery leaked Wednesday afternoon.

“We are investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we are not entirely sure at this point, but we were deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and the protection of our waterways here in Sonoma County” said Christopher O’Gorman of Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg.

O’Gorman said that once they noticed the leak inside a property building, they pumped the wine into another tank. However, much of it spilled into sewers and vine ponds, which were sparkling with red wine on Thursday.

Once the ponds were overflowed, the wine made its way to a stream, which flows into the nearby Russian river.

It is not known exactly how much wine has spilled into the waterways. OES report shows all 97,000 gallons, but Rodney Strong says only 20-25% of tank capacity has reached Russian Creek and River

“We believe that little wine has entered the waterway. We are investigating the other reservoirs. We have also removed wine from this area to prevent future leakage,” said O’Gorman.

“I would say it’s about dodging the ball,” said Don McEnhill, executive director of Russian River Keeper. The non-profit organization has 50 volunteers who monitor the waterway since the spill.

“We are lucky that it is winter, the river is high, there is a good amount of dilution. We have had no reports of fish mortality, certainly biochemical oxygen demand and l “The acidity of the wine will kill some of the smaller insect-like things that are fish food. It could have been much worse.”

Rodney Strong and a third-party contractor also pumped wine from the creek after the leak.

The overturned cabernet sells for $ 27 a bottle, so it’s likely millions of dollars in inventory have been lost.

The California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife investigated the scene.

They say it is possible that Rodney Strong could face charges and penalties for misdemeanor.

