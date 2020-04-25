Rodrigo Blankenship finds NFL property with Indianapolis Colts

The most well-known Bulldog on the 2019 football staff now has an NFL house. Soon after not being drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Blankenship speedily identified a dwelling with the Indianapolis Colts, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Colts are signing Ga kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, source claimed. A new dwelling for Very hot Rod.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

The Colts struggled with the kicker position in 2019, as future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri made a vocation-worst 68 percent of his kicks. The Colts parted strategies with Vinatieri this off-time, leaving an opening for Blankenship.

Blankenship started his vocation as a wander-on at Ga. But in the course of the 2016 time he emerged as Georgia’s commencing kicker and made a quantity of huge industry objectives. Right after hitting a sport-winner from Kentucky, Blankenship became a viral sensation many thanks to a write-up-video game job interview and his well-known rec specs.

Quickly after, all people began to regard the specs. He designed a couple of substantial subject plans in a 20-19 gain more than Notre Dame in 2017. Immediately after the game, Blankenship acquired to split the news to his teammates right after the gain that he was now on scholarship.

How do you make a excellent night time even better? Here is how.

Congratulations, Rod.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/SnUgkngNJj

— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 10, 2017

“The Notre Dame recreation when we played them away. That was insane,” Georgia working back again D’Andre Swift claimed. “That’s when Rodrigo obtained his scholarship and just observing every person be so satisfied for Rod. Which is the brotherhood.”

The major kicks from Blankenship did not cease there, as he hit numerous 50-additionally property discipline goals in the course of the 2018 University Soccer Playoff.

Blankenship is one particular of the more beloved gamers in latest Ga record as very well as being just one of the most completed. He converted on 27 of his 33 industry goal tries final season and ended up successful the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s leading kicker.

“What Rodrigo has finished, and conquer, is just a story for the ages,” Smart said right after the Texas A&M game. “To be a wander-on, to not get a scholarship, to keep on to work, get a scholarship, and go on to grind, and be as constant as he has been in some of the toughest circumstances this year that could request a kicker to kick in.”

“He’s just been tremendous. And he’s really develop into a weapon for us. Thank goodness. He’s truly turn out to be a weapon for us. He’s finished a fantastic career.”

Gas to the fire…

— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) April 25, 2020

