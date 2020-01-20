Rodrigo Marin accused DUI of a crash that led to the death of the Berwyn police officer

A man is confronted with DUI accusations during a Sunday crash on Interstate 55 that eventually led to a new collision, resulting in the death of a Berwyn police officer.

Rodrigo Marin, 42, is accused of two counts of aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to provide assistance, driving without valid insurance and driving a revoked driver’s license, according to the Illinois State Police. He was also cited for not reducing speed and incorrect lane use.

Marin was driving an I-55 in a Nissan Titan at around 6 a.m. in 2006 when he lost control and crossed another lane and hit the left side of a 2008 Hino Box truck driven by a 44-year-old man, said the police.

Both vehicles came to a halt in the right two lanes and Marin allegedly left the crash, police said.

While the vehicles were blocking the lanes, a Dodge Durango crashed into the truck, the police said.

Charles Schauer, 33, a 10-year-old veteran at Berwyn Police, was in the Dodge and was pronounced dead on the spot, state police said.

Erin L. Zilka, 35, was behind the wheel of the Dodge and accused a felony count of drunk driving, state police said. She is a Joliet police officer.

Authorities found Marin not far from the crash and detained him, police said.