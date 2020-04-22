Roger Dean to develop new Certainly album protect stay on Facebook

Roger Dean has introduced options to dwell stream the creation of the new Sure album go over.

The completed artwork will show up on The Royal Affair: Are living packaging, with the very first on line session scheduled for later currently (April 22) at 7pm GMT on the artist’s Facebook web page.

Dean says: “What I’m heading to be executing is not starting off with the portray – I’m likely to do, as in the vicinity of as I can to undertaking it stay, the complete method of developing the new Of course dwell album.

“On Wednesday, I’m going to begin taking part in all-around with suggestions in the sketchbook and hopefully get the approach beneath way with an notion that will do the job.”

Dean studies that even though he’s offered the project some imagined, “I’ll very significantly be setting up with a blank sheet of paper.”

He provides: “I’ll work on color roughs and from there, transfer the complete thing to the concluded portray.”

Dean is arranging 30-moment periods on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and adds: “It might be extended – it’s not going to be automatically a mounted process.”

Final week, Sure declared a quantity of rescheduled shows on their Album Collection tour. They’ll now acquire position in 2021 after the 2020 shows were postponed thanks to the worldwide lockdown.

Yes 2021 tour dates

Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy

Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany

Apr 24: Prague Discussion board Karlín, Czech Republic

Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland

Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May possibly 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Might 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 05: Aarhus Practice, Denmark

May well 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark

May perhaps 08: Monchengladbach Crimson Box, Germany

May well 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Might 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Could 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May possibly 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands