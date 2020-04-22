Roger Dean to develop new Certainly album protect stay on Facebook

Roger Dean has introduced options to dwell stream the creation of the new Sure album go over.
The completed artwork will show up on The Royal Affair: Are living packaging, with the very first on line session scheduled for later currently (April 22) at 7pm GMT on the artist’s Facebook web page.
Dean says: “What I’m heading to be executing is not starting off with the portray – I’m likely to do, as in the vicinity of as I can to undertaking it stay, the complete method of developing the new Of course dwell album.
“On Wednesday, I’m going to begin taking part in all-around with suggestions in the sketchbook and hopefully get the approach beneath way with an notion that will do the job.”
Dean studies that even though he’s offered the project some imagined, “I’ll very significantly be setting up with a blank sheet of paper.”
He provides: “I’ll work on color roughs and from there, transfer the complete thing to the concluded portray.”
Dean is arranging 30-moment periods on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and adds: “It might be extended – it’s not going to be automatically a mounted process.”
Final week, Sure declared a quantity of rescheduled shows on their Album Collection tour. They’ll now acquire position in 2021 after the 2020 shows were postponed thanks to the worldwide lockdown.
Yes 2021 tour dates
Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy
Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland
Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany
Apr 24: Prague Discussion board Karlín, Czech Republic
Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland
Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia
May possibly 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Might 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
May 05: Aarhus Practice, Denmark
May well 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark
May perhaps 08: Monchengladbach Crimson Box, Germany
May well 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Might 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Could 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May possibly 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands