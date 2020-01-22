Roger Federer and Serena Williams illuminate the Australian Open with impressive victories

% MINIFYHTMLd72e2d8bf1e9e4d95ea728e5e6ea4a7411%

Roger Federer, stainless, continued his attack on the Australian Open with another impressive screen

Roger Federer and Serena Williams produced textbook impressions during the night session at the Rod Laver Arena to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Federer remained on the road for a 21st Grand Slam title and a seventh Melbourne crown that extended the record after sending Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1.

It took 20 minutes for Federer to win the first set with two aces, 13 winners and only five points lost in the service.

He was moved to the next one, before Krajinovic called the doctor to court in the third. The Serbian expressed frustration by breaking his racket, but it didn’t help his case, because Federer quickly completed the task in 93 minutes.

The next step for Federer is the 47th Australian world John Millman, who bothered him in the fourth round of the US Open in 2018.

Serena Williams made 7-0 in 2020 after a comfortable victory in the second round

Williams remained on track for a 24-hour Grand Slam crown that equaled the record after sending Tamara Zidansek during his first career meeting.

Williams, seven-time winner of the Australian Open, entered the third round for the 18th time in his career with a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Zidansek of Slovenia.

The only moments of concern for Williams and his fans reached 2-3 in the second set, when Zidansek had three chances to break, but the eighth seed remained firm and did not lose a match from there.

Williams will face Wang Qiang then with a possible fourth round date with Caroline Wozniacki

Williams, who will then meet 27th-placed Wang Qiang, said, “It was a good match for me. She was a very good fighter and did not let me win alone.”

“I knew I had to step forward, otherwise it would be a very long night for me.”

Tommy Paul shoots Dimitrov

Tommy Paul disturbed Grigor Dimitrov in a tiebreak in the fifth set

The triple main semifinal Grigor Dimitrov suffered a defeat with 6-4, 7-6 (7-6), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (10-3) against the American of 22 year. Tommy Paul in a second round match that went to a tiebreaker in the fifth set.

Paul won an exhausting game in four hours and 19 minutes to advance to the next round where Marton Fucsovics will play.

TP 💯💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️

– Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 22, 2020

Milos Raonic He organized a match in the third round against semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas last year by beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2, while Tennys Sandgren nasty eighth placed Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5. Soon he will play against Sam Querrey in a completely American confrontation.

