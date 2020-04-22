Roger Federer called for cooperation between the ATP and the WTA to merge and “come together in difficult times.”

Roger Federer called on men’s tennis, ATP and women’s WTA to be considered as sports to integrate the effects of the coronavirus crisis on low-level professionals.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the outbreak in March, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II, and players at some point in the lower echelons of the scale have remained undecided on financial terms.

“I’m just surprised … I’m the only one who thinks now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to come together as one?” Federer wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not talking about merging competition in court, but about merging two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee men’s and women’s professional tours,” he said.

“When there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different categories of competitions, the fans are very confused,” he said.

“It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe it’s time now. It’s hard in any sport and we can come out with two weak bodies or one stronger body,” he said.

ATP and WTA are currently working with the International Tennis Federation and various stakeholders to create a fund to help players who remain vulnerable.

