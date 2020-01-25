Roger Federer overtook John Millman in five sets for the 100th match win at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Roger Federer keeps this type of match, riveting and romping in tennis – even with all these Grand Slam titles and other successes, even at 38 years old, even with two pairs of twin children.

Two points after losing to the Australian Open, in a crowded house after midnight. His thoughts were already wandering to find out how he had lost. The trophies are the ultimate goal, of course, but winning that way is certainly something special.

About 1½ years after John Millman survived and ousted Federer at his only Grand Slam meeting, the 47th Australian gave the 20-time major champion everything he could touch. This time Federer took the win, pushed himself back in the final set tiebreaker, scored the last six points and reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park by beating Millman 4-6, 7-6 (7-). 2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).

“Suddenly you turn it around in two minutes, and it was worth everything I went through,” said Federer.

“I think when I play tennis, it’s because I win titles, try to win as many games as possible, and enjoy myself on the court,” he continued, “but also being in such epic games. “

The fun back and forth competition lasted just over four hours, starting on Friday and ending at almost 1 a.m. on Saturday, with roaring after every point during the first to tenth draw in the fifth set.

Federer crossed the line 8: 4 before losing five games with five sets.

“The air is getting incredibly thin,” said Federer after his 100th win at the Australian Open. “And you know that every rollover, too much risk, or just handing over a point costs you dearly at that moment.”

Like Millman’s victory in four sets against Federer in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open, it was also carried out in high humidity. And like that, Millman was soaked.

After taking the fourth set this time, Millman took off his soaked socks and sneakers and put them back on. When the 38-year-old Federer pushed a runaround around the corner to be broken and run 2-1 in the last set, the 30-year-old Millman dropped into his next seat and nibbled on a banana.

Federer’s biggest problem was his forehand, one of the secrets to his success. It left him completely in the lurch for stretches, and he finished with a whopping 48 of his 82 casual mistakes from that shot.

“He pushed me to look for more. You know me: I will not hold back all the time and just collect myself, “said Federer. “I will always try to do plays and I will miss some for that.”

But this forehand also helped him bring out the final winner he needed, who ended things, and let Federer wave his right index finger in the air.

Moments earlier, Millman’s three fantastic consecutive shots – one-off shots – drove him 8: 4 in the last draw: a volley with a backhand stop followed by a pair of winners with forehand passes.

Federer next meets Marton Fucsovics, another non-campaign opponent, who ended the surprising run of 22-year-old American Paul Paul with 6: 1, 6: 1, 6: 4.