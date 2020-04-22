Roger Federer Suggests Merging Men’s ATP and Women’s WTA Tours

Roger Federer speaks at the 2020 Australian Open up. (Morgan Hancock/Getty)

In a sequence of tweets posted Wednesday, Roger Federer named for the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours to merge into just one unified group when the sport goes by way of an indefinite suspension because of to coronavirus.

To be clear, Federer’s phone to arms was not to advise that the men’s and women’s match must merge on the court docket, but instead that it would be practical for a solitary governing system to oversee both of those skilled excursions. “Just thinking,” the 20-time Grand Slam Winner wrote, “am I the only contemplating that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as just one?”

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and appear collectively as a single?

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

I am not speaking about merging competitors on the courtroom, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s qualified tours….

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

The advantages of this sort of an integration would be myriad for both equally players and supporters, from packaged broadcasting rights to a additional clear-cut ranking method.

I concur with you, It’s much too puzzling for the supporters when there are distinctive rating units, different logos, unique web-sites, distinctive match types. https://t.co/zX4XTr9Rr0

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

It in all probability must have transpired a prolonged time back, but probably now is truly the time.

These are hard situations in each sport and we can appear out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 more robust overall body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Federer’s longtime rival and good friend Rafael Nadal mentioned he was totally in support of obtaining one business oversee men’s and women’s tennis.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our conversations I entirely concur that it would be excellent to get out of this earth crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in just one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

And WTA founder and American tennis wonderful Billie Jean King, who productively campaigned for equal shell out for males and women prior to the 1973 U.S. Open, also tweeted her assistance for Federer’s suggestion.

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. A person voice, gals and men jointly, has extended been my vision for tennis.

The WTA on its own was generally Program B.

I’m glad we are on the same website page.

Let us make it transpire. #OneVoice https://t.co/FHbQHLiY6v

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

The U.S. Open was the first of four key tennis tournaments to award guys and women of all ages equal prize dollars. It took nearly a few many years for the Australian Open up to abide by match in 2001, with the French Open up shifting to equivalent pay in 2006. The oldest tennis event in the sport’s historical past, Wimbledon, didn’t pay back adult males and gals similarly right up until 2007.

The ATP was established in 1972, though the WTA was launched in 1973.

