[roger-federer-to-pass-up-french-open-up-subsequent-knee-surgical-procedures]

BASEL, SWITZERLAND – Roger Federer has had medical procedures on his correct knee and will miss out on the French Open and several other tournaments.

Producing on his Facebook website page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a minimal while” so he “decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”

Doctors “are incredibly assured of a total restoration,” Federer said, ahead of ending his article by telling his supporters “see you on the grass!” as he targets a return for Wimbledon.

Federer will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami prior to the French Open, which starts off on May well 24.

Federer could potentially return to enjoy at one of his beloved tournaments in Halle, Germany, on June 15. He has was won the grass-court match 10 situations.

Wimbledon begins June 29.

Federer misplaced to Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros last year and then defeat the Spaniard in the semifinals at Wimbledon. He then misplaced to Novak Djokovic in the final just after holding two match details.

Federer struggled with his conditioning at situations during the recent Australian Open up, and was evidently hampered when he misplaced to Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals right after producing a solid start out.