Roger Federer turns narrator and urges fans to encourage fighters in the fight against coronavirus

Roger Federer, one of the most popular modern athletes, is sending the message that everyone should stay home during the exam because of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Swiss storm, along with the organizers of Wimbledon, put together a very exciting montage, narrating Federer and confronting fans to cheer on the Cronavian fighters.

Federer is the most successful individual soccer player in the history of the tournament with eight titles.

“Since 1877, Wimbledon fans have accepted the tournament,” Federer said in the film. “You’ve seen all kinds of screens at all hours of the day and night. You’ve been dragging them down from a distance. Even a queue. Broken, no loot has been engraved.

“But as we say thank you for your enthusiasm and support, we remind ourselves that countless heroes are being crowned. As the frontline workers around the world compete for us, we will win them over.” “We are encouraged. Now that we are suspended, we are united in the hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

The epidemic has killed more than 85,000 people worldwide and led to the cancellation or postponement of sports competitions, including the 2020 Olympic Games. This year, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus Lockdown [t] Coronavirus Stay Home [Ra] Roger Federer [t] Wimbledon [t] The World After Cronor Virus