Roger Hedgpeth arrested for alleged White House incident

A man reportedly told a White House service agent that he was there to “murder” the president Donald Trump, Roger HedgpethThe 25-year-old is charged with assault threats, police said The Associated Press.

The officials claim that he went to an intelligence officer outside the White House and said he was there to kill POTUS. He reportedly admitted to having a knife for the crime.

Investigators said he had a 15 cm knife and an empty weapon with him. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for a mental exam. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer on the matter.

The incident occurred directly on 15th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave. NW, said Cops, according to the Washington Post.

“I’m here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” Hedgpeth said allegedly. “I have a knife that I can use to do it.”

This follows a regular series of incidents in which people have been arrested for alleged wrongdoing near or on the White House property, although in many cases this has not resulted in a president’s life being threatened.

Travis ReinkingThe man who had been charged with mass shooting at a Tennessee waffle house had previously been arrested for allegedly being in a restricted area near the White House. Another person was arrested in 2017: Authorities said he jumped over the fence on the site, although Trump was never in danger. Such situations don’t just happen near the White House. Several states away, opera singers Hannah Roemhild was arrested after allegedly violating security blockades near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. The authorities said she was apparently drunk at the Breakers Resort, according to Law & Crime’s detention report. A Florida Highway Patrol policeman tried to approach her, but led officials in a high-speed hunt, the authorities said. Her lawyer asked to be transferred to a mental illness court.

[Image via Samuel Corum / Getty Images]