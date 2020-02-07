Roger Kahn, “The Boys of Summer” author, dies at the age of 92

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Roger Kahn, the writer who has interwoven memoirs and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic report of the Brooklyn Dodgers in ‘The Boys of Summer’, has died. He was 92.

His son Gordon Kahn said his father died Thursday at a nursing facility in Mamaroneck.

The author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, Kahn was best known for the bestseller from 1972 who viewed his relationship with his father through their shared love for the Dodgers, an object of nostalgia for the many fans who grieved for the team’s movement to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

“At a certain point in life when you have finished boyhood but have not yet discovered how to be a man, I was lucky enough to travel with the most attractive teams,” Kahn wrote.

‘The Boys of Summer’ was a story about lost youth, up to its title, later borrowed for a hit by Don Henley about a man who longed for his past. Kahn’s book moved back and forth between the early 1950s when he covered the Dodgers for the New York Herald Tribune, and 20 years later, when some were sick (Jackie Robinson), bitter (Carl Furillo) or in a wheelchair (Roy Campanella) ).

The book was an instant hit, although Kahn was criticized for making his story sentimental.

“Here is a book that despite almost everything succeeded for me,” wrote Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, the recent critic of the New York Times.

Kahn started his productive career in 1948 as a copy boy for the Tribune, and soon became a baseball writer, working under the famous sports editor Stanley Woodward. He remembered Woodward as “a miracle” that once a writer healed the use of the cliché “backbone” by telling him “to go out in the stands and ask all those fans if his backbone really tingled.”

He started writing about the Dodgers in 1952, and at the age of 26 was the prominent sports reporter of the newspaper, earned a salary of $ 10,000, and also for the other teams of the city, the Giants and the Yankees.

In 1956, he was appointed sports editor for the Newsweek magazine and served as general editor in the Saturday Evening Post from 1963 to 1969. He also wrote for Esquire, Time and Sports Illustrated.

Kahn’s writing about sports often included social problems, especially racing. He wrote extensively about Robinson and his struggle to break the color line of baseball, and the two formed a long friendship.

“By applauding Robinson, a man did not feel that he was taking a position on school integration or open housing. But for a moment he had simply accepted Robinson as a ball player in the hometown, “Kahn once wrote. “Ignoring color, even for a moment, is distancing yourself from the old prejudices, the old hate. That is not a path on which many people double. “

When Kahn was initiated into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, baseball commissioner Bud Selig called him “an icon of our game”.

Among the other sports books from Kahn: 2004’s “October Men: Reggie Jackson, George Steinbrenner, Billy Martin, and the Yankees’ Miraculous Finish in 1978,” 1986’s “Joe and Marilyn: A Memory of Love” and 1999’s “A Flame of Pure Fire : Jack Dempsey and the Roaring ’20s. ”

One book caused lasting shame: Kuhn collaborated with Pete Rose on the autobiography ‘Pete Rose: My Story’, which was authorized in 1989. Rose, the leader of all time in the big league, was recently excluded from baseball because of betting on games and the book contained his insistence that the allegations were not true.

But Rose acknowledged years later, in a subsequent memoir, that he was gambling. Kahn said his “first reaction was to grab the barf bag.”

“I regret that I once got involved with the book,” Kahn told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He once told me he was the best ambassador baseball ever. I thought about it and wondered why we didn’t send it to Iran. “

Kahn also wrote two novels and two non-fiction books that were not related to sports: 1968’s “The Passionate People: What it means to be a Jew in America” ​​and 1970’s The Battle for Morningside Heights: Why Students Rebel. the poet Robert Frost, whom he profiled in the Saturday Evening Post.

He later taught writing at various colleges and taught at Yale, Princeton and Columbia universities, and in 2004 he served a semester fellowship as the Ottaway Endowed Professor of Journalism at New York State University in New Paltz.

Kahn was born in Brooklyn on October 31, 1927 and inherited his love of baseball from his father, who played third base for City College.

“There was no one I liked talking about baseball with as much as this green-eyed, strongly armed, soft, fierce, mustaches, long-ball hit, walking encyclopedia that was my father,” he wrote in his 1997 “Memories of Summer.”

Kahn lived in Stone Ridge in the Hudson Valley in New York.

A funeral takes place on February 10 in Katonah, New York.