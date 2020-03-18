Roger O’Donnell Cure released a new single, the dark “The Haunt”

Cure keyboardist Roger ODonnel collaborated with singer Jennifer Paige for “The Haunt”, the second single shot from next solo album, “2 Ravens».

The track should announce new album O’Donnell last month (11 February), as well as the lead single “Old Train”, which also presented Pague of Vita and the Wolf.

“Song” – a song that you have left, and you, if you can, to prosecute the person who left you … and who would not want to do that? “O’Donnell said of the new track.

“For a song influenced by French folk story” Man and the Wolf, “and if Jenny wrote the lyrics, she received a dark turn, which I was very happy,” – he added. “Thus, the happy folk rustic plot is twisted in the tale of revenge …”

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7S4teL0vWg (/ paste)

Last solo album O’Donnell came on April 24 99X10 Records / Caroline International.

It was recorded over five days in the studios of Air Edel in London. Employees, including Alice Lyubarskaya Miriam Vakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen Geo and Daniel, have contributed to the “2 Ravens”, which is said to be strongly influenced by ODonnella life in rural England.

“Cure” is still headed Open’er Festival this summer as all costs that marks their only European festival appearance until 2020.

July 4 goth-rock icon will play at the event in Gdynia, what will be their debut performance at the festival.

The group said on his speech: “This is the promised / lovely date that we could not play in his travels in 2019 and is the only festival of our Euro-2020 We are looking forward to meeting with you.”.