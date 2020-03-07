% MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63711%

Roger Rosengarten can be an offensive lineman in Division I, but make no mistake: the big man can play.

With his team caught for a five-point lead, and less than six minutes to go, last year’s Valor Christian student decided to work on Saturday’s Class 5A Great 8 showdown against seeded George Washington on the 19th, at the Denver Coliseum with the 7-2 Eagles own race for a 67-56 victory.

The win secured the Eagles’ first final bet in the sixth seed since winning the men’s basketball 4A title in 2017. Valor will face the winner of Saturday’s cup between No.2 Fairview and No. 7 Chaparral next Friday in Denver.

“It means everything,” Rosengarten said. “That was our goal, one of our first commodities here on this team: on March 14, the state championship game and the Final Four on March 13.”

The fourth-quarter sequence showed exactly why the Washington Huskies offered the lion from across the state a football scholarship. And it’s not just because it measures 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 275 pounds.

It all started when Rosengarten took a pocket of a Patriots guard, took two boats and turned a glass from top to bottom. One possession later was a winner and pop with the seniors coming out and burying his second game trio.

A minute after that, Rosengarten took a pass inside the basket, came back and threw a baby kick that put the Eagles ahead 60-50 with 3:30 to go. The Patriots did not approach the rest of the way at eight.

“I worked (shooting 3s) all summer,” said Rosengarten, who scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth and added six rebounds and two assists. “The coach said this is an offense in which you will have open shots, so be sure to hit them. The bunch came today.

Longtime striker Cole Bott helped put Valor ahead 36-25 at half time, missing 3 of 3 from deep, while the Eagles (20-6) shot 73.7% from the field in 16 minutes. The 6-7 wing finished with 16 points and five rebounds, Amondo Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Tallinn Unruh scored 12 of 5 from 6 strikeouts with four assists.

Together, it was enough to stop a wave of Patriots from the second half (18-9) who saw them tied at one point twice in the third quarter. Kendale Johnson Jr. scored 13 points, the team’s maximum, but made only 4 of the 13 hits, while Eddie McPhee added 12 points and Jarmell Johnson Jr. 10 points.

“There was a lot of excitement in this game,” Rosengarten said. “As long as we stayed balanced and did what we did, and finished our core products and played the exploration report, we knew we were going to come out with the win, and we did.”