Roger Stone calls prison sentence “death penalty”

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone gave an interview to Fox News Tucker Carlson on Friday night, where they assessed the former prisoner’s impending sentence in the middle of the coronation pandemic.

The interview was Stone’s first since the 16-month sentence was lifted, although his offer for a new trial has been denied, meaning he faces up to 40 months in prison after being convicted of witnessing and lying to Congress. Carlson has repeatedly lamented the sentence and when he welcomed Stone to the show, he did not even acknowledge who Stone was convicted of and simply said that his crime “supports Donald Trump. “

As Carlson asked why Stone had not yet been pardoned, Stone accused the “juror’s horrific behavior” in his trial over the fact that his jury was led by a president who posted anti-Trump messages on social media. As Stone spoke about how he is expected to surrender in two weeks, he said that, between his age and a series of unspecified “health problems” and the ongoing pandemic, “I believe it is essentially a death sentence.”

“It simply came to our notice then. They have already ruined your life, it is the most corrupt criminal justice I have ever seen. Bob Dylan he should be writing a song for you, “Carlson said. The interview continues with him asking Stone if he was “bitter.”

