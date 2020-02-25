[Roger Stone Decide Rips Tucker Carlson: ‘Attempts to Invade the Privacy of the Jurors’ Are ‘Antithetical’ to Justice System]

Throughout a shut Tuesday listening to on Roger Stone’s ask for for a new demo, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson termed out Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, stating, “Any makes an attempt to invade the privateness of the jurors or to harass or intimidate them is completely antithetical to our system of justice.”

Jackson is referring to Carlson’s assaults of Tomeka Hart, who served as the foreperson on the jury that convicted Stone. Carlson broadcasted her Twitter account facts, which included her home city, in an work to label her as an “anti-Trump zealot” who “lied about who she was.”

Carlson particularly referenced a tweet Hart posted in 2017, in which she called Donald Trump the ‘#KlanPresident,” afterwards arguing, “This is not a neutral human being. This is not an individual able of judging this trial quite.”

Carlson blamed Jackson for Hart’s serving as foreperson, stating, “An Obama appointed decide … authorized this girl to run the jury,” adding, “it really should be deeply upsetting to any individual who cares about fairness.”

Previous federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti took to Twitter to display his assistance of Jackson, stating, “If jurors believe that their identities could be revealed and they could be publicly attacked, no 1 will want to provide on a jury any longer.”

Thank goodness that Judge Jackson is defending the integrity of our jury technique. If jurors imagine that their identities could be unveiled and they could be publicly attacked, no 1 will want to serve on a jury any more. https://t.co/g3zvOJ38nB — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 25, 2020

President Trump, after all over again disregarding Legal professional Typical William Barr’s complaint about his tweets, also shared his impression, stating, “There has almost never been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone scenario.”