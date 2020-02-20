[Roger Stone Leaves D.C. Federal Courthouse In Silence, Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’]

Longtime President Donald Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger Stone left a Washington D.C. federal courthouse Thursday in silence just after Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down a a few year and four-month jail sentence to Stone.

Stone was previously found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

As the previous Trump marketing campaign confidant walked out of the courthouse, a group cheered, “Lock him up.”

For the duration of the sentencing, Decide Jackson, in accordance to studies, mentioned, “At his main, Mr. Stone is an insecure particular person who craves and recklessly pursues interest.”

Check out previously mentioned, by using CNN.