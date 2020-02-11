Roger Stone seeks to serve prison sentence for playing with House Russia Probe

Roger Stone told a federal judge Monday that a prison sentence would be “appropriate” for his conviction for various crimes related to his misconduct during the investigation of the House’s electoral interference in Russia.

Stone’s recommendation comes after prosecutors suggested he serve up to nine years in prison. Last fall, a jury found Stone guilty of obstructing a Congressional investigation, making false statements and falsifying witnesses.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 20.

“In this case, including a more public trial than most and the corresponding loss of professional status, the process is in itself a significant punishment,” said Stone in his condemnation note. He said that “his history and characteristics, including his low likelihood of recidivism and his serious health problems, all favor a sentence that provides for a sentence without incarceration”.

Stone contested the various factors the government took into account when it made a sentencing recommendation of 87 to 108 months. Stone said the guideline should be calculated over 15 to 21 months. Even then, he stated that he deserved a sentence lower than this guideline, because, in his view, neither his false statements nor his threats against another potential Chamber witness were significant “in the broader context of the investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 elections “.

“In other words, Stone is found guilty of having sought to conceal information ultimately judged to have no investigative value,” said the memo.

Stone scanned the threatening messages he sent to radio host Randy Credico to discourage Credico from testifying in the House investigation.

“Stone’s indecisive conversations with Randy Credico were many things, but here, in the circumstances of this almost 20-year relationship between eccentric men, where foul language was the norm,” prepare to die motherfucker “and conversations of a similar ilk were not threats of physical harm, “serious acts” used as a form of intimidation or “more serious forms of obstruction” contemplated by the Guidelines, “said the file. The file also included a letter from Credico in which he implored the judge not to sentence Stone to imprisonment, even as the radio host confined himself to his testimony on Stone’s messages during the trial.

In the memorandum, Stone stated that the information that Credico’s testimony could have provided could “hardly be considered precious, even less substantial” and that “apart from Stone, Credico had no intention of testifying” before the House Intelligence Committee.

“Furthermore, as has been clearly indicated in the course of the relevant proceedings, the behavior in question is to a large extent the result of the exacerbation of a long battle with anxiety, which intensified during the wait for this action, which Stone then corrected by a therapeutic treatment “, notes the memo. said.

Stone also downplayed the many episodes in which he violated the gagging order that US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed in his case – episodes that included posting an image of the judge with a cross on his Instagram behind it and an incendiary legend.

Stone called the posts on his social media on Monday “questionable” and “a faux pas”.

Referring to another episode that put him in hot water with the judge, Stone suggested that the publication of an updated introduction to his book that disparaged the probe of special advocate Robert Mueller was the result of poor communication between his “many” lawyers.

He complained of the “terrifying circumstances” of his arrest in January 2019 and of the “public examinations and defamations” which he was faced with during the proceedings.

In addition, Stone said that the various trials he is currently facing are another reason why the judge should be lenient when sentencing him.

“In addition to the stress and tension described above, Stone must also defend and respond to a barrage of civil proceedings against him by a potential witness and his lawyer,” said Stone.

Read the full note below: