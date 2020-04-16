United States District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied a motion requesting a new trial for Roger Stone, former adviser to convict President Donald Trump, in Thursday’s ruling. Court documents show that Batu must appear by himself “at an institution appointed by the Prison Bureau” within 14 days to serve his sentence. The stone is currently in a bond.

Stone was found guilty in 2019 for obstructing an investigation by Congress, witnesses damaging and making false statements to the US Government in connection with alleged interference in the 2016 elections by Russia.

Legal counsel for Stone asked for a new trial after prospective jury, Tomeka Hart, was revealed to have posted anti-Trump sentiment on his social media pages. Allegations were also made that Hart lied to the jury’s application to appear as if he was not biased towards the Republicans.

Prosecutors initially recommended a sentence of up to nine years for Stone. However, after there were indications from the Department of Justice that Stone’s sentence could be commuted, the prosecution team resigned. Stone was eventually sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Hart, who remains anonymous, came forward to defend the prosecutor in February.

“I feel sad to see DOJ now disrupting the hard work of prosecutors,” Hart wrote. “They act with intelligence, integrity and high respect for our system.”

Judge Jackson’s decision concluded that Hart did nothing wrong and “did nothing wrong during the trial.”

This is a story that is developing and will be updated.