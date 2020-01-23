Roger Waters announces the This Is Not A Drill 2020 tour

Roger Waters has announced that he will be touring North America this summer.

The former Pink Floyd man has set a total of 31 dates on the This Is Not A Drill tour, with tickets available on January 31.

Waters says (via Rolling Stone): “While the clock is ticking faster and faster and becoming extinct, I thought it would be a good idea to worry about it, so that’s why I set off.

“I like to play in a band – it’s fun, I promise. If I look like I’m having fun when I’m on stage, it’s because I am.

“We’re doing a show in the round. Why are we doing that? It’s something new for us, for me, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Waters adds: “To be blunt, we must change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a worldwide movement of people who are concerned that others will influence the necessary change.

“That’s why we hit the road. That’s why we talk to each other in cafes. That’s why this conversation has to stay on everyone’s lips, because it’s super important. So I hope you all come to the shows. This is not an exercise.”

Find a full list of dates below.

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill 2020 tour

July 8: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

July 10: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

July 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

July 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

July 21: Quebec City Videotron Center, QC

July 23: Montreal Bell Center, QC

July 25: Albany Times Union Center, NY

July 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

July 30: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC

August 1: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

August 5: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

August 11: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

August 13: Orlando Amway Center, FL

August 15: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

August 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

August 20: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

August 22: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

August 25: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

August 27: Chicago United Center, IL

August 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

September 2: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

September 4: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

September 10: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA.

Sep 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

September 16: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

September 19: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA.

September 25: San Francisco Chase Center, CA.

Sep 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX