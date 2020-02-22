[roger-waters-of-pink-floyd-joins-assange-supporters-in-london-protest-march]



Singer Roger Waters speaks during a protest from the extradition of Julian Assange, at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – Hundreds of people like Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock team, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched by means of central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be produced.

A London court docket commences hearings on Monday to make a decision whether the Australian-born Assange ought to be extradited to the United States, pretty much a decade following WikiLeaks enraged Washington by publishing top secret U.S. paperwork.

The 48-calendar year-old, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy ahead of being dragged out very last April, is desired by the U.S. on 18 prison counts of conspiring to hack authorities computers and violating an espionage law and could commit many years in jail if convicted.

A hero to admirers who say he has exposed abuses of electrical power, Assange is solid by critics as a hazardous enemy of the condition who has undermined Western protection. He claims the extradition is politically inspired by those people ashamed by his revelations.

Waving placards declaring “Journalism is not a crime” and “The real truth will set you free”, the protesters on Saturday marched from Australia House to Parliament Square wherever they have been resolved by Assange’s father, John Shipton.

Shipton has explained Assange’s extensive confinement indoors has broken his health and fitness and fears that sending his son to the United States would be akin to a dying sentence.

On Thursday, Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s Human Legal rights Commissioner, said Assange ought to not be extradited simply because it would have a chilling impact on push flexibility.

On Friday, Assange lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti instructed Europe one radio that Assange’s legal group would be in make contact with with French President Emmanuel Macron to make the circumstance for Assange to get asylum in France.

Assange has explained his youngest child and the child’s mother are French but a prior asylum ask for was rejected by France in 2015.

Hopes briefly rose among Assange’s supporters this week on reviews that he may even get a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.

But the White Property was speedy to deny that Trump experienced provided to pardon Assange if he ended up to say that the Russians had been not included in an email leak that destroyed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign from Trump.

The extradition hearings at Woolwich Crown Courtroom will be held in two sections, with the second area not commencing right up until Might to permit the two sides additional time to gather proof.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison Enhancing by Ros Russell)