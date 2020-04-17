Roger Waters on a Pink Floyd reunion: It would be f****** terrible

Roger Waters states there’s no way he would contemplate a Pink Floyd reunion if it had been at any time put on the desk.

The vocalist and bassist was a visitor of Rolling Stone on their Exclusive Version job interview sequence when it was set to him that it could possibly be good to see aged friends throughout the music environment in basic setting apart their differences and reuniting in the wake of the coronavirus disaster.

Waters replies: “No, it would not be nice. It would be fucking terrible. Naturally if you’re a admirer of these days of Pink Floyd, nicely then you have a distinctive issue of view. But I had to dwell by it. That was my life.

“I know in the wake of it I have been solid as some thing of a villain by whoever… so be it! I can are living with that. But would I trade my liberty for individuals chains? No fucking way.”

Waters states he also approached David Gilmour and Nick Mason with a “peace plan” but it wasn’t for a reunion.

“It was absolutely nothing to do with that,” he says. “This was just, ‘Can we launch a remastered vinyl model of Animals with out it turning into the third world war. Would not that be nice?’

“I basically suggested going democratic. I reported, ‘Why don’t we just have a vote? There’s only 3 of us and then we can determine all those matters like that and at least we can just get on.’

“But they would not have that. God is aware of why.”

Speaking again in December 2018, Mason explained an Animals box established was likely to transpire at some point in the long term.

He instructed Rolling Stone: “It’s just kind of gradual simply because of variations of opinion about how to do it or what to place on it, but I’m guaranteed it will ultimately materialize. Of all our albums that have been re-unveiled, that’s the just one that would reward the most from a type of remodeling.”

Waters briefly reunited with Pink Floyd for 2005’s Live 8 live performance at London’s Hyde Park.