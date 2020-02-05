LONDON – The chairperson of an independent investigation into how a well-known British breast surgeon has been performing unnecessary surgery for years concluded Tuesday that more than 1,000 patients may be affected by a “dysfunctional” system that did not keep the patient safe.

In 2017, a jury found villain surgeon Ian Paterson guilty of having been injured 17 times, with the intention of causing serious physical harm and three unlawful injuries. Prosecutors say the doctor lied to the patients or exaggerated their risk of cancer to persuade them to undergo surgery.

But Paterson’s patients asked for more thorough billing to prevent such situations from ever happening again. Investigation of Paterson’s actions revealed that patients have been let down by both the UK’s National Health Service and private health insurance and workers for many years. Rev. Graham James, chairman of the investigation, said opportunities to stop the doctor’s behavior had been repeatedly missed by a system characterized by “premature blindness.”

“There have been eight years between medical professionals who raised concerns about Ian Paterson’s doctor’s office and his suspension,” said James. “He always got the benefit of the doubt, undeservedly. And the consequences for the patients were terrible. “

When asked how many patients could be affected by Paterson’s misconduct, James confirmed that it “certainly” could be more than 1,000.

Hundreds of Paterson’s patients were recalled in 2012 due to concerns about unnecessary or incomplete surgery. Nine women and one man testified about the procedures during his trial, which dealt with operations between 1997 and 2011.

Originally sentenced to 15 years in prison, the judges of the Court of Appeals later increased his sentence to 20 years.

Paterson owned a luxury home in Birmingham, Central England, and land in Cardiff, Manchester, and the United States, police in West Midlands said.

Among the victims who accused him of playing God with their lives was Deborah Douglas, a triple mother who underwent a completely unnecessary mastectomy that left her in “excruciating” pain. In her home in Birmingham, she keeps memorial cards from the funerals of some other Paterson patients.

“We want recommendations that change the system that Paterson gets away with because basically people have died,” she said. “He left breast tissue behind and that led to the death of the patient.”

Under his recommendations, James called for the creation of a single “accessible and understandable” archive for performance data – a central point of contact for patients.

Paterson did not accept the offer of the request for comment.