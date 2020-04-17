Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time due to Tablighi-infected Covid-19 – India news

The Union Home Ministry told all states that they allegedly found the Rohingya because of concerns that many of them had attended or contacted the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz.

In a message to all state police chiefs, the Interior Ministry on Thursday said there were multiple reports of contacts between Rohingya workers and Tablighi Jamat workers from parts of the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat assembly in central Delhi was the largest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. In Delhi, over 1000 people – evacuees or their contacts – tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, which causes coronavirus disease.

Across the country, nearly 26,000 Tablighi Jamais and their contacts were quarantined at state facilities when the Islamic religious sect finally allowed authorities to evacuate its followers last month.

In a letter sent to all the Secretaries-General, the Directors-General of Police and the Delhi Police Commissioner, to whom HT had examined, the MHA stated that “Rohingya Muslims and their contacts should be screened for Covid-19. Accordingly, in this respect, take the necessary measures in accordance with the priority. “

“It has been reported that Rohingya Muslims attended ‘ijltem’ (the largest annual Islamic assembly organized by the Tablighi Jama’at – March 13-15) and other Tablighi Jama’at religious communities, and there is a possibility of contradicting Covid-19.”

The ministry wants the states to find the Rohingya who attended Tablighi Jamaat activities as well as their “priority” contacts.

“Rohingyas settled in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana attended Tablighi Jamaat ijtema in Mewat, Haryana and visited Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

Similarly, Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi embarking on TJ activities have not returned to their camps, ”a Home Ministry statement said.

He further added that “the Rohingya Muslim area after participating in the work of the Tablighi Jamaat” was also reported from the areas of Derabassi, Punjab and Jammu.

According to government estimates, there are only 40,000 Rohingya in camps in several states in India alone. Only about 17,500 of them have been reported as refugees in the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The government has repeatedly insisted that the Rohingya are illegal immigrants, even those registered with the UN Refugee Agency, and will be deported.

India is not a signatory to the international refugee agreement.

India has deported several Rohingya groups. But the Supreme Court is still hearing a motion that challenged this approach. Before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Supreme Court to suspend its hearings, the UN special rapporteur in January asked the court to allow her to assist the court.

