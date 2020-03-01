Rohingya crisis: refugees dread returning to their property in Myanmar | News

Rohingya Muslims who fled a marketing campaign of violence from them in Myanmar are even now fearful to return to their households, even however the government said it is now ready to obtain them.

Additional than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017.

A latest ruling by the UN court ordered Myanmar to guard them.

Tanvir Chowdhury from Al Jazeera experiences from the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.