Rohit Sharma rest, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan return as India announces detachment for South Africa ODI series – cricket

Opening machine gunner Shikhar Dhawan midfielder Bhuvneshwar Kumar, versatile Hardik Pandya returned to India’s ODI squad for a three-match series against South Africa starting on March 12. Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya proved their fitness in the recently completed Dy Patil T20 Cup. Meanwhile, KL Rahul was included in the team, who excelled in the limited series against New Zealand but was not included in the Test squad.

Vice-captain with limited overs, Rohit Sharma has been taking a break from the series. He sustained a calf injury which excluded him from the New Zealand Test series. But with young Prithvi Shaw in the 15-year squad, it will again be a three-way competition for the openers between Shaw, Dhawan and Rahul.

Also read: 2 catch drops cost India dearly – Alyssa Healy 75, Beth Mooney 78 * and stand for 115 runs

Although India has insisted on Rahul as a wicketkeeper in the New Zealand series, Rishabh Pant is included in the team. It remains to be seen whether India will go with Rahul or Pant in XI in the series.

#TeamIndia for ODI Series 3 Match against SA – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzverit Chahal Navdeep Sain Sdede Sdede Sain Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh

– BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

This is the first series to include the more versatile Pandya since its last back surgery in October. Following surgery, Pandya initially hired the services of Delhi Capitals coach Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab, and Team India physiologist Yogesh Parmar has been keeping an eye on Pandya’s progress after back surgery in October.

But India Cricket Board (BCCI) Chairman Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA in order to undergo rehab.

Read also: India’s appearance in the women’s T20 WC final brings back tragic memories

The management of the Indian team then persuaded Pandy to head to the NCA when training with players at Wankhede Stadium before the ODI against Australia. Upon completion of the process, he returned to the field at the ongoing T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai and has already hit two hundred.

Talking about his fitness, Pandya said, “For me, it’s a good platform to see where I am right now and test my body. I’m really happy with the way things were going. “

The first ODI will be played on March 12 in Dharamshala and the second on March 15 in Lucknow. The final match will be played in Calcutta on March 18.

India for three matches against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeub Sail, Kuldeub Sail, Kuldeub Sail

.