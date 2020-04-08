Rohit Sharma Reveals His “Greatest Cricket” Yuvraj Singh – Cricket

Deputy captain of India Rohit Sharma and former cricket player in India Yuvraj Singh spoke at length about things on and off the field during a live chat on the popular social media platform Instagram. With no international or domestic cricket due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, the former and current cricket stars are kept busy socializing with fans on social networks.

Rohit hosted on Instagram a session where he invited Yuvraj for an informal conversation. During the session, Rohit revealed his admiration for Yuvraj when he first broke into the Indian squad. The duo saw multiple ups and downs, the most notable of which was the 2007 ICC World T20 trophy.

He even went so far as to say that Yuvraj was his biggest cricket crisis and he wanted to do everything as the southerner did.

“When I came to the Indian team, my biggest cricket player was Yuvraj Singh. I wanted to talk to him, play like him, train like him. What role did Yuvraj play at that time, I should get a similar role in the future. in the middle order, at 5, 6, or 7, regardless of the number and end the games too. And obviously field-watching, point by koi scene hi nei tha (no one had a chance at that point), but yes, I took that as inspiration. ” said Rohit.

Under normal circumstances, Rohit would currently be the leading champion of the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but due to the Covid-19 crisis, the start of the tournament has been shifted to April 15 from March 29.

In all likelihood, the tournament should be canceled or postponed as India is currently in a 21-day shutdown across the country and holding events of such magnitude will be difficult for the Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI).

